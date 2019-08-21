Bedlam’s The Crucible Finds Its Cast

Eric Tucker will direct the Arthur Miller drama Off-Broadway this fall.

Bedlam, the NYC-based company known for its imaginative, ensemble-driven work, returns Off-Broadway this fall with its production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible.

Artistic Director Eric Tucker will direct a company made up of Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and John Terry.

Tucker will also be part of the cast.

Bedlam's The Crucible will begin performances November 8 in the Connelly Theater ahead of a November 21 opening.

Inspired by the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the early 1690s, Miller wrote The Crucible in 1953 as a comment on McCarthyism, a moment in U.S. history when the government persecuted people accused of being communists.

The Bedlam production will feature scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting. Performances are scheduled through December 29.

Previous Bedlam shows include Peter Pan, Sense and Sensibility, Saint Joan, and Pygmalion. Visit Bedlam.org for more information.