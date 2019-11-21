Bedlam’s The Crucible Opens Off-Broadway November 21

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Bedlam’s The Crucible Opens Off-Broadway November 21
By Olivia Clement
Nov 21, 2019
 
Artistic Director Eric Tucker directs the production at the Connelly Theater.
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Cast of The Crucible Ashley Garrett

Bedlam's production of The Crucible, by Arthur Miller, opens November 21 at the Connelly Theater.

Artistic Director Eric Tucker, who is also part of the cast, directs a company made up of Alan Altschuler, Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and John Terry.

Inspired by the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the early 1690s, Miller wrote The Crucible in 1953 as a comment on McCarthyism, a moment in U.S. history when the government persecuted people accused of being communists.

The Bedlam production, which began performances November 8, features scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting. Performances are scheduled through December 29.

Production Photos: The Crucible Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The Crucible Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Caroline Grogan and Paul Lazar in The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Cast of The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Cast of The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Cast of The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Cast of The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Susannah Millonzi, Eric Tucker, and Paul Lazar in The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Susannah Millonzi in The Crucible Ashley Garrett
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Zuzanna Szadkowski in The Crucible Ashley Garrett
Share

Previous Bedlam shows include Peter Pan, Sense and Sensibility, Saint Joan, and Pygmalion. Visit Bedlam.org for more information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!