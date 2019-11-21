Bedlam’s The Crucible Opens Off-Broadway November 21

Artistic Director Eric Tucker directs the production at the Connelly Theater.

Bedlam's production of The Crucible, by Arthur Miller, opens November 21 at the Connelly Theater.

Artistic Director Eric Tucker, who is also part of the cast, directs a company made up of Alan Altschuler, Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and John Terry.

Inspired by the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the early 1690s, Miller wrote The Crucible in 1953 as a comment on McCarthyism, a moment in U.S. history when the government persecuted people accused of being communists.

The Bedlam production, which began performances November 8, features scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting. Performances are scheduled through December 29.

Production Photos: The Crucible Off-Broadway Production Photos: The Crucible Off-Broadway 8 PHOTOS

Previous Bedlam shows include Peter Pan, Sense and Sensibility, Saint Joan, and Pygmalion. Visit Bedlam.org for more information.