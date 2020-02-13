Bedlam's The Crucible to Return Off-Broadway for Limited Run

Much of the original cast will return for the encore run in the spring.

The Bedlam production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible, seen at the Connelly Theater last fall, will return to the theatre for a four-week run in the spring. Previews will begin March 27 ahead of a March 29 opening.

Artistic Director Eric Tucker, who is also part of the cast, directs a company made up of Alan Altschuler as Frances Nurse; Shirine Babb as Rebecca Nurse, Tituba, and Mercy Lewis; Rajesh Bose as Giles Corey; Truett Felt as Abigail; Caroline Grogan as Mary Warren; Susannah Millonzi as Elizabeth and Betty; Ryan Quinn as Proctor; Randolph Curtis Rand as Parris, and John Terry as Danforth.

New to the cast will be Eliza Fichter as Ann Putnam, Susanna Walcott, Sarah Good, Galen Molk as Cheever. Tucker returns to the role of Hale.

Inspired by the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the early 1690s, Miller wrote The Crucible in 1953 as a comment on McCarthyism, a moment in U.S. history when the government persecuted people accused of being communists.

The Bedlam production, which previously ran November 8–December 29, features scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting.

Production Photos: The Crucible Off-Broadway Production Photos: The Crucible Off-Broadway 8 PHOTOS

Previous Bedlam shows include Peter Pan, Sense and Sensibility, Saint Joan, and Pygmalion. Visit Bedlam.org for more information.