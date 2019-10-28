Beetlejuice Cast Plays a Halloween Round of Playbill – The Game Show

Join Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox as they test thier knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

It’s Halloween week, so who better than Broadway's Beetlejuice cast members Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox to haunt this episode of Playbill – The Game Show? Watch the video above and find out who gets tricked, and who wins all the treats!

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors'—and your—knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, also stars Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

Alex Timbers directs the production, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.