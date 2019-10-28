Beetlejuice Cast Plays a Halloween Round of Playbill – The Game Show

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Beetlejuice Cast Plays a Halloween Round of Playbill – The Game Show
By Roberto Araujo
Oct 28, 2019
Buy Tickets to Beetlejuice
 
Join Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox as they test thier knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

It’s Halloween week, so who better than Broadway's Beetlejuice cast members Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox to haunt this episode of Playbill – The Game Show? Watch the video above and find out who gets tricked, and who wins all the treats!

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors'—and your—knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, also stars Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

Alex Timbers directs the production, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!