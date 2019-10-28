Beetlejuice Designer David Korins Reveals Secrets About the Set

The Tony nominee offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins gives Beetlejuice fans a behind-the-scenes look at his set at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where the musical continues its run.

Korins explains the details behind the three different phases of the house throughout the show: when the Maitlands live there, then when the Deetz family moves in, and finally when Beetlejuice haunts the house.

The three-time Tony nominee (for Beetlejuice, War Paint, and Hamilton) shows off details that reference the original 1988 movie and Tim Burton's previous work, including one of the first things moviegoers see in the film. “The piece of artwork over the mantle is a really obscure Easter egg. This shot of the little, tiny Vermont town is actually one of the establishing shots that we stole directly from the movie,” he says. “So there’s always a piece of the movie represented in our show.”





Watch the full video above.

