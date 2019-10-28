Beetlejuice Designer David Korins Reveals Secrets About the Set

Video   Beetlejuice Designer David Korins Reveals Secrets About the Set
By Emily Selleck
Oct 28, 2019
The Tony nominee offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins gives Beetlejuice fans a behind-the-scenes look at his set at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where the musical continues its run.

Korins explains the details behind the three different phases of the house throughout the show: when the Maitlands live there, then when the Deetz family moves in, and finally when Beetlejuice haunts the house.

The three-time Tony nominee (for Beetlejuice, War Paint, and Hamilton) shows off details that reference the original 1988 movie and Tim Burton's previous work, including one of the first things moviegoers see in the film. “The piece of artwork over the mantle is a really obscure Easter egg. This shot of the little, tiny Vermont town is actually one of the establishing shots that we stole directly from the movie,” he says. “So there’s always a piece of the movie represented in our show.”


READ: Creating a House for Broadway’s Beetlejuice as Funny and Surprising as Tim Burton’s Original Film

Watch the full video above.

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR Matthew Murphy
