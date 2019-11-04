Beetlejuice Musical to Be Licensed Worldwide by Music Theatre International

By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 04, 2019
Alex Brightman and Sophia Ann Caruso currently star in the musical at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy

Music Theatre International (MTI) will handle worldwide licensing for Beetlejuice, the Tony-nominated musical based on the 1988 Tim Burton film.

With a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre April 25 following previews that began March 28. The production was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Information about licensing Beetlejuice can be found at MTIShows.com, though a date for its availability has not yet been determined.

Beetlejuice is now thrilling Broadway audiences and building a large and fervent fan base among all age groups,” says MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. “The response from MTI’s customers around the country and indeed the world has (already) been nothing short of astounding. We look forward to delivering this hilarious and touching musical to professional theaters and amateur groups everywhere. Bravo to Eddie Perfect, Scott Brown, and Anthony King for bringing the title character so vividly to life...figuratively speaking, of course.”

Beetlejuice continues its run at the Winter Garden Theatre, currently starring Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, and Leslie Kritzer.

The production features choreography by Connor Gallagher, music supervision and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, sets by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Telsey + Co’s Rachel Hoffman.

