Bekah Brunstetter’s Miss Lilly Gets Boned Sets West Coast Premiere

Larisa Oleynik leads the cast in the Rogue Machine production in Los Angeles.

Casting has been announced for the West Coast premiere of Bekah Brunstetter’s Miss Lilly Gets Boned, which will run September 20–October 28 at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California. Rogue Machine presents the engagement, which will officially open September 21.

Larisa Oleynik, best known for her starring role in the '90s Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack, will star as Miss Lilly in a cast that will also feature Tasha Ames (Little Fires Everywhere), Brady Amaya (This Is Us), Kavi Ladnier (Hatef*ck), Iman Nazemzadeh (Creation), Justice Quinn (The Normal Heart), and puppeteers Rachel Caselli and Amir Levi.

Brunstetter has returned to work on the play, which received its U.K. world premiere in 2010. Robin Larsen directs the revised script.

An Emmy nominee for her work as a writer and producer on NBC’s This Is Us, Brunstetter’s latest play The Cake was produced by Manhattan Theatre Club Off-Broadway earlier this year. Her plays also include Going to a Place Where You Already Are, Cutie and Bear, A Long and Happy Life, Oohrah!, and Be A Good Little Widow. She has previously written for MTV’s Underemployed, ABC Family’s Switched at Birth, and Starz’s American Gods.

Miss Lilly Gets Boned explores the permeable boundary between human and animal nature in the play that centers on a virginal Sunday school teacher who is forced to examine her own faith when a new student and his widowed father come into her life.

The creative team includes scenic designer Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, puppet designers Mark Royston and Sean Cawelti, lighting designer Martha Carter, sound designer Christopher Moscatiello, costume designer Jocelyn Hublau Parker, dialect coach Hollace Starr, puppet coach Julia Garcia Combs, scenic artist Kis Knekt. Joshua Chamberlain and Taylor Kass are assistant directors, with dramaturg Christopher Breyer. Casting is by Victoria Hoffman.

Miss Lilly Gets Boned is produced by John Perrin Flynn and Andrew Carlberg.

