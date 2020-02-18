Ben Folds, Sarah Norris, and Emma Sandall Team Up for Stage Adaptation of Sheila Heti’s Motherhood

By Olivia Clement
Feb 18, 2020
 
Titled This Wrestling Place, the play will be adapted and directed by Norris, and workshopped with her company New Light Theater Project.
Emma Sandall
A new stage adaptation of Sheila Heti's critically acclaimed novel Motherhood—the story of a writer grappling with the decision to have a child—is in the works. Executive produced by musician Ben Folds, the stage adaptation will be adapted and directed by Sarah Norris with original music and movement by former Royal Ballet dancer Emma Sandall.

Norris' Off-Broadway company, New Light Theater Project, will hold a developmental workshop April 24 and 25 at IRT in Manhattan. Performances will be open to industry members, who should email admin@NewLightTheaterProject.com for more information.

“I was beyond thrilled when Emma and Ben approached us with this project," says Norris, the artistic director of New Light Theater Project. "Sheila’s words are innovative and fresh, and her poetic style of writing is highly theatrical. This is an honest exploration of an extremely difficult subject, and it is our mission to meld Sheila’s grace and wit into a truly unique theatrical production.”

Sandall will be joined onstage in the workshop performances by Claudia Campbell and Michael Aguirre, with projection design by Yana Biryukova, costume design by An-lin Dauber, and additional choreography by Ashlee Wasmund. Music direction will be by Beth Meyers.

