Ben Platt, Ali Stroker, Adrienne Warren, and More to Perform at 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 08, 2019
Buy Tickets to Oklahoma!
 
The Broadway stars will sing at the annual event in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Broadway goes to Flushing Meadows as Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), and Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) perform during the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament.

On August 26, Platt headlines the Opening Night Ceremony in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Following his performance, Stroker will sing the National Anthem. At the conclusion of the fortnight of tennis, Warren will sing “America the Beatiful” preceding the women’s singles final. She will be joined be an all-female honor guard of cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point unfurling the American flag.

Additional talent will be announced.

US Open Fan Week begins August 19. Chase Sound Check concerts will be held on the stage outside Arthur Ashe August 21–23 offering free live music. Heineken Happy Hour will welcome nightly DJs August 20–23. Performers include LANY, Brett Eldredge, and Leon Bridges, with DJs Nikki Kynard, COCO AND BREEZY, and MAAD.

Platt is also a Grammy and Emmy Award winner and released his debut solo album, Sing To Me Instead, this past winter. He stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Politician from Ryan Murphy. Stroker made her Broadway debut in the Deaf West production of Spring Awakening and currently plays Ado Annie in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! Warren will star in the titular role of Tina on Broadway this fall, which earned her an Olivier nomination for her London turn. She previously earned a Tony nod for her work in 2016’s Shuffle Along.

A First Look at Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix

A First Look at Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix

10 PHOTOS
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, and Laura Dreyfuss in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, and Zoey Deutch in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
David Corenswet and Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, and Kyle Eastman in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Rahne Jones and Lucy Boynton in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Lucy Boynton in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Jessica Lange in <i>The Politician</i>
Jessica Lange in The Politician Beth Dubber/Courtesy of NETFLIX
