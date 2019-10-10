Ben Platt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Nikki M. James Will Be Featured on First Season of Little Known Facts: The Series

By Andrew Gans
Oct 10, 2019
 
Ilana Levine’s series will be released on Fridays on the new streaming service The Stage Network.
Jimmy Awards 2019_Ben Platt_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum and media personality Ilana Levine has partnered with The Stage Network to bring her podcast, Little Known Facts, to the screen.

Little Known Facts: The Series will be released on Fridays this fall on the new streaming service devoted to the world of theatre.

Season 1 will features interviews with Tony winners Ben Platt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Nikki M. James, as well as Zachary Quinto, George Salazar, and John Slattery.

“I wanted to find a way to share the conversations I was having in dressing rooms with my beautiful friends in an honest and real way. I am so grateful to my guests and The Stage Network for making it possible,” Levine says.

The original weekly podcast from Levine (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown), Little Known Facts, has featured over 150 conversations with artists from the worlds of film, TV, and Broadway, including Allison Janney, Julianne Moore, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laura Linney, and Cynthia Nixon. Visit LittleKnownFactspodcast.com.

Find The Stage Network on the App Store or on the web at WatchStage.com.

