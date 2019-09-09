Ben Platt Concert Will Air on Netflix

The evening with the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner will be filmed at Radio City Music Hall September 29.

The final performance of Ben Platt’s current concert tour will be filmed live September 29 at Radio City Music Hall for future broadcast on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature-length special, featuring the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen star, will premiere on a date to be announced. The concert features songs from Platt’s debut solo recording, Sing to Me, his new single “Rain,” and several covers.

The broadcast marks the second Netflix project for the actor, who will be seen in the new series The Politician beginning September 27.

"Live performance has always been my greatest love—it’s where I feel like the truest version of myself," stated Platt. "I cannot wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic venue in my favorite city, and I’m thrilled that this special moment will be immortalized for a wider audience. I’m so incredibly grateful to continue working with the Netflix family."

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner is also part of the cast of the recently announced movie version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over a span of two decades.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe