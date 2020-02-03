Ben Platt Named Hasty Pudding's 2020 Man of the Year

The Tony winner is the youngest recipient in the Harvard-born award's 54-year history.

The Cambridge-based Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Ben Platt as the recipient of its 2020 Man of the Year Award, which makes him the youngest winner in the award's 54-year history. The Tony winner joins fellow winner Elizabeth Banks, who, earlier this year, was named The Pudding's 2020 Woman of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to honor Ben Platt as our 54th Man of the Year because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age,” said co-producer Natalie Needle. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Platt on February 7.

Past recipients of the award include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Robin Williams.

Platt earned a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy for his work in Dear Evan Hansen. Last year, he released his debut solo album Sing to Me Instead, followed by a multi-city tour, and starred in the Netflix series The Politician, for which he is currently filming Season 2.

Platt is part of the cast of the recently announced movie version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over a span of two decades.

