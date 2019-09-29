Ben Platt Plays Radio City Music Hall September 29

The evening with the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and The Politician star will be filmed for subsequent broadcast on Netflix.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt performs in concert September 29 at Radio City Music Hall. The evening is being filmed for future broadcast on Netflix.

The feature-length special, featuring the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen star, will premiere on a date to be announced. The concert, the final date of Platt's concert tour, features songs from his debut solo recording, Sing to Me Instead, his new single “Rain,” and several covers.

The broadcast will mark the second Netflix project for the actor, who can be seen in the new series The Politician.

"Live performance has always been my greatest love—it’s where I feel like the truest version of myself," said Platt in an earlier statement. "I cannot wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic venue in my favorite city, and I’m thrilled that this special moment will be immortalized for a wider audience. I’m so incredibly grateful to continue working with the Netflix family."

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner is also part of the cast of the recently announced movie version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over a span of two decades.

(Updated September 29, 2019)