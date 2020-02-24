Bernadette Peters, Annaleigh Ashford, Beth Malone, and More at Broadway Belts for PFF!

The February 24 concert raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis.

Bernadette Peters, Annaleigh Ashford, Beth Malone, and more Broadway stars take the stage February 24 at Broadway Belts for PFF! at the Edison Ballroom.

Hosted by event founding partner Julie Halston (Tootsie), the line-up also includes Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Jason Gotay (Between the Lines), Charles Busch (The Confessions of Lily Dare), and Robert Creighton (Cagney).

The evening will honor Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award. PF is a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. It affects 200,000 Americans annually and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

The benefit began as a tribute to the Associated Press theater critic, Michael Kuchwara, who died of PF in 2010. Every year since, Broadway stars have graced the stage, belting their favorite tunes in support. In 2019, the event raised more than $400,000, with performers including Tony winners Santino Fontana and Lindsay Mendez.

Malone is currently starring in The Unsinkable Molly Brown Off-Broadway, with Bernadette Peters currently appearing on TV in Katy Keene.

For more information, visit BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org .

See Beth Malone in a Sneak Peek at Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown See Beth Malone in a Sneak Peek at Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown 28 PHOTOS

