Bernadette Peters Hosts Celebrating Sondheim New Year’s Eve Concert, Starring Katrina Lenk

Lonny Price directs the concert, which airs on PBS December 31.

Three-time Tony recipient and famed Stephen Sondheim interpreter Bernadette Peters, most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, hosts the Celebrating Sondheim concert December 31 at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, the upcoming revival of Sondheim's Company) will perform in the evening directed by Lonny Price; Alexander Gemignani conducts the New York Philharmonic. Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts the concert beginning at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

Lenk is scheduled to sing “Losing My Mind” and “Could I Leave You?” from Follies. The program also features selections and suites from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Stage and screen star Peters starred in the original productions of the Sondheim musicals Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods as well as revivals of his Follies, A Little Night Music, and Gypsy. She appeared in the New York Philharmonic’s Sondheim: The Birthday Concert in 2010.

The New York Philharmonic’s list of Sondheim performances includes Follies in Concert (1985), the aforementioned Sondheim: The Birthday Concert, and the staged productions of Company (2011) and Sweeney Todd (2000 and 2014).

(Updated December 13, 2019)