Bernadette Peters Hosts Celebrating Sondheim New Year’s Eve Concert, Starring Katrina Lenk

Cabaret & Concert News   Bernadette Peters Hosts Celebrating Sondheim New Year’s Eve Concert, Starring Katrina Lenk
By Andrew Gans
Dec 31, 2019
 
Lonny Price directs the concert, which airs on PBS December 31.
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Opening_Night_Photos_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Three-time Tony recipient and famed Stephen Sondheim interpreter Bernadette Peters, most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, hosts the Celebrating Sondheim concert December 31 at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, the upcoming revival of Sondheim's Company) will perform in the evening directed by Lonny Price; Alexander Gemignani conducts the New York Philharmonic. Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts the concert beginning at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Katrina Lenk Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lenk is scheduled to sing “Losing My Mind” and “Could I Leave You?” from Follies. The program also features selections and suites from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Stage and screen star Peters starred in the original productions of the Sondheim musicals Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods as well as revivals of his Follies, A Little Night Music, and Gypsy. She appeared in the New York Philharmonic’s Sondheim: The Birthday Concert in 2010.

The New York Philharmonic’s list of Sondheim performances includes Follies in Concert (1985), the aforementioned Sondheim: The Birthday Concert, and the staged productions of Company (2011) and Sweeney Todd (2000 and 2014).

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

From Dot to Dolly: Celebrating the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

We look back at some of the Tony-winning actors' greatest roles.

45 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters and cast in <i>Dames at Sea</i> Off-Broadway, 1966
Bernadette Peters and cast in Dames at Sea Off-Broadway, 1966
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove and Jerry Dodge in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove, and Jerry Dodge in George M!, 1968 Friedman-Abeles
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge and Betty Ann Grove in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge, and Betty Ann Grove in George M!, 1968 Friedman-Abeles
Bernadette Peters in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Peters in La Strada, 1969 Friedman-Abeles / New York Public Library
Bernadette Petere in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Peters in La Strada, 1969 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters <i>On the Town</i>
Ron Husmann and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in <i>Mack & Mabel</i>, 1974
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in Mack & Mabel, 1974
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in <i>Sally and Marsha</i>
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in Sally and Marsha, 1982 Gerry Goodstein
(Updated December 13, 2019)

