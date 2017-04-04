Bernadette Peters Will Answer Questions About Her Career and Social Issues at the Kennedy Center

The Tony winner will appear as part of the Profiles in Creativity series at the Washington, D.C., theatre.

Broadway, film, and TV star Bernadette Peters will field questions from Kennedy Center Board Chairman David M. Rubinstein about her life, career, musical theatre, and current projects June 26 in the Family Theater at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The three-time Tony Award-winning actor will appear as part of Rubinstein’s Profiles in Creativity series of talks with “high-profile figures from the arts and culture...who have made history through their creative achievements.” Peters will be asked about her performing career as well as about “contemporary social issues through the lens of ideals often ascribed to President [John F.] Kennedy (Courage, Freedom, Justice, Service, and Gratitude).”

Peters won Tonys for her performances in Song and Dance (1986) and Annie Get Your Gun (!999), and was given the 2012 Isabelle Stevenson Award by the Tonys for community service. Her other notable Broadway and Off-Broadway appearances include Dames at Sea, On the Town (Tony nomination), Mack & Mabel (Tony nomination), Sunday in the Park With George (Tony nomination), Into the Woods, The Goodbye Girl (Tony nomination), Gypsy (Tony nomination), and Follies.

Her TV career includes Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle and the CBS All Access series The Good Fight, a spin-off from the network’s The Good Wife.

Peters also devotes time to Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, an annual Times Square dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City area.

Tickets to the Kennedy Center event cost $30 and can be purchased at the Kennedy Center box office, by calling (202) 467-4600, or through the Kennedy Center website at Kennedy-center.org.

