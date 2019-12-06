Bernadette Peters Will Join Katrina Lenk in Televised Celebrating Sondheim New Year’s Eve Concert

Lonny Price will direct the concert, which will air on PBS.

Three-time Tony recipient and famed Stephen Sondheim interpreter Bernadette Peters, most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, will join the previously announced Tony winner Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, upcoming Company revival) New Year's Eve for the Celebrating Sondheim concert at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Peters will host the evening directed by Lonny Price; Alexander Gemignani will conduct the New York Philharmonic. Live From Lincoln Center will broadcast the concert beginning at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

Lenk is scheduled to sing will sing “Losing My Mind” and “Could I Leave You?” from Follies. The program will also feature selections and suites from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Stage and screen star Peters starred in the original productions of the Sondheim musicals Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods as well as revivals of his Follies, A Little Night Music, and Gypsy. She also appeared in the New York Philharmonic’s Sondheim: The Birthday Concert in 2010.

The New York Philharmonic’s list of Sondheim performances includes Follies in Concert (1985), Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (2010), and the acclaimed staged productions of Company (2011) and Sweeney Todd (2000 and 2014).

