Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons Begins on Broadway December 23

By Olivia Clement
Dec 23, 2019
 
Leigh Silverman directs the new play, starring Jane Alexander, James Cromwell and more.
The Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons, a new play by Bess Wohl, begins previews at the Hayes Theater December 23. Directed by Leigh Silverman and presented by Second Stage Theater, the production kicks off a ten-week limited run that will officially open January 23, 2020.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Ashley Park as Jess.

READ: How Straight Plays Became Broadway’s Biggest Buzz With Leigh Silverman

Grand Horizons is a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which presented the world premiere (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production features sets and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

