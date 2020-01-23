Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons Opens on Broadway January 23

By Olivia Clement
Jan 23, 2020
 
Leigh Silverman directs the new play, starring James Cromwell, Jane Alexander, and more.
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus

The Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons, a new play by Bess Wohl, opens at the Hayes Theater January 23. The limited run, which began previews December 23, is directed by Leigh Silverman and presented by Second Stage Theater.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Ashley Park as Jess.

Grand Horizons is a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which presented the world premiere (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie and Maulik Pancholy in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
