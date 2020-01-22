Beth Leavel, Debbie Gravitte, Brenda Braxton, More to Sing on Platinum Girls Concept Album

The album from Broadway Records also features performances by Felicia Boswell, Carla Mongado, and Natalie Weiss.

Broadway Records will release an original concept album for Platinum Girls—The Musical digitally and in stores February 28. The studio cast is led by Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Debbie Gravitte, and Tony nominee Brenda Braxton. The recording also features performances from Felicia Boswell, Carla Mongado, and Natalie Weiss.

Written by Andrew Beall, Russell Moss, and Brad Zumwalt, Platinum Girls tells the story of three women who have been best friends since high school. Forty years after winning a songwriting contest, Elaine, Rube Lee, and Doris mount a comeback concert.

The album is produced by Matthais Winter, Beall, and Moss, with Doris Davenport, JStar, and Jim and Pam Hicks serving as executive producers. Alan and Michelle Mahler and Carol Ostrow co-produce.