Betrayal Closes on Broadway December 8

Broadway News   Betrayal Closes on Broadway December 8
By Olivia Clement
Dec 08, 2019
 
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox star in the Harold Pinter play, previously seen in the West End.
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway

The Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, directed by Jamie Lloyd, wraps up its limited engagement at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre December 8. Previously seen in the West End as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season, the production stars Tom Hiddleston (the Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust).

Betrayal, which began previews August 14 ahead of a September 5 opening, recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox each made their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

The Pinter play premiered at London's National Theatre in 1978, and was first seen on Broadway in 1980 at the Trafalgar Theatre (now the Nederlander). Betrayal has since been revived twice, most recently in 2013 with Rafe Spall and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

Betrayal features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton

Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton

Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Brenda Vaccaro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Charlie Carver Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Brandon Victor Dixon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Lena Dunham Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Felipe Escalante and Amy Fine Collins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Joel Grey and Merete Muenter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Katrina Lenk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Isabelle McCalla Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Isabelle McCalla and Bobby Conte Thornton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
