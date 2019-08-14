Betrayal, With Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston, Begins on Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Aug 14, 2019
The Harold Pinter play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, begins previews in the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre August 14.
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner

Performances begin August 14 in the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre for the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, previously seen in the West End, stars Tom Hiddleston (the Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust).

Betrayal recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

Betrayal will officially open on Broadway, where it is playing a limited engagement, September 5.

Rush tickets, at $40 each, are sold in person at the theatre's box office on the day of the performances beginning at 10 AM, Monday through Saturday, and noon on Sundays. There is a limit of two rush tickets per customer.

Betrayal premiered at London's National Theatre in 1978. The play was first seen on Broadway in 1980 at the Trafalgar Theatre (now the Nederlander), and has since been revived twice, most recently in 2013 with Rafe Spall and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

The current revival officially opened in London in March as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season.

The production features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Production Photos: Betrayal in London

Production Photos: Betrayal in London

16 PHOTOS
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Charlie Cox Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Charlie Cox Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner
