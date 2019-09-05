Betrayal, With Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston, Opens on Broadway

The Harold Pinter play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre September 5. Previously seen in the West End as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season, the production stars Tom Hiddleston (the Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust).

Betrayal, which began previews August 14, recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

The Pinter play premiered at London's National Theatre in 1978, and was first seen on Broadway in 1980 at the Trafalgar Theatre (now the Nederlander). Betrayal has since been revived twice, most recently in 2013 with Rafe Spall and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

Betrayal features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.