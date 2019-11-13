Betrayal’s Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston to Appear on the 92Y Stage

Plus more theatre-themed 92Y talks with Billy Porter, Dear Evan Hansen’s Andrew Barth Feldman, and more.

On November 23, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton of Broadway’s Betrayal will join Playbill’s Ruthie Fierberg in conversation on the 92Y stage. The stars will take a deep dive into their experience with the play (which marks each of their Broadway debuts) as they reveal behind-the-scenes insights, the singularity of the production and how it began, and how they balance theatre with megawatt screen careers.

Hiddleston is most famous for his ongoing role as Loki in The Avengers series. Cox made a name for himself with Netflix’s Daredevil, and Ashton recently appeared opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Velvet Buzzsaw and debuted her own play for all the women who thought they were Mad at Soho Rep. And yet, all three are rooted in theatre beginnings. Join the trio as they share revelations about their careers, Pinter’s play, and each other. Click here for tickets and information.

92Y has also announced a new event tied to Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen. On December 8, XYZ Presents a conversation with Broadway’s current Evan, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Tony-winning producer Stacey Mindich. The even will also feature a performance by Feldman. Click here for tickets and information.

On December 11, Tony winner Billy Porter takes the stage with host Fern Mallis to talk everything from Kinky Boots to Pose to his status as a fashion icon. Click here for tickets and information.

December 16 will feature A Tribute to Ntozake Shange with Hilton Als, Mahogany L. Browne, Toshi Reagon, Anna Deveare Smith, Jacqueline Woodson, and more. The panel, which comes just after the closing of the Off-Broadway revival of Shange’s for colored girls..., is sold out but accepting wait list requests.

