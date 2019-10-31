Betsy Wolfe, Marcy Harriell, Stephen Bogardus, and More Set for Reading of Luna and the Gold River Docks Musical

Hercules choreographer Chase Brock will direct.

Developmental readings of Luna and the Gold River Docks, a new musical inspired by Michael Parfit and Suzanne Chisholm's documentary The Whale, will be presented November 5 at 11:30 AM and November 6 at 11 AM.

The invitation-only readings will feature Marcy Harriell (In the Heights, Rent), Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Waitress), Joseph Medeiros (Three Tall Women, Groundhog Day), Tony nominee Denny Dillon (My One And Only), and Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star, Love! Valour! Compassion!) with Brian Cali, Emiko Dunn, Zina Ellis, Jake Hart, Emily Koch, Tuan Malinowski, Liam Pollock, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Chase Brock, who choreographed such shows as Be More Chill and the Public Works production of Disney’s Hercules, directs.

Written by Eric Dietz, Luna and the Gold River Docks is inspired by the true events of an abandoned killer whale nicknamed Luna whose search for friendship and human interaction ignites a political firestorm in the small town of Gold River, British Columbia.

The reading will also have music supervision by Emmy winner Rob Berman (Bright Star, City Center Encores!), music direction by Caleb Hoyer, stage management by E. Sara Barnes, and casting by Jason Styres.

For more information email LunaMusicalRSVP@gmail.com.

