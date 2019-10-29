Betty Buckley, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul Among Performers Set for Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall will direct the annual benefit.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation will hold its annual DGF Gala November 4 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom hosted by Tony winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway).

The fundraising evening will feature performances by Tony winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Sunset Boulevard), Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate; Ragtime), Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia, Baby), Tony nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen), Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Waitress), and Charlotte Maltby (Les Misérables, The Sound of Music national tour).

The benefit will also feature the inaugural presentations of the Alan Jay Lerner Awards to pay tribute to the Foundation's founder, the late Lerner. Honorees, who have legacies of supporting writers across the country, include Tony-winning songwriting duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), the president of Concord Theatricals, Sean Patrick Flahaven, along with TodayTix Founders Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer.

Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall will direct the evening, which will also include an acknowledgment of DGF board member Roe Green in celebration of the renaming of the Foundation’s Traveling Masters program to the Roe Green Traveling Masters program. Green has served on the Board of Directors of the organization for five years, helping grow the scope and impact of its programs.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American theatre by supporting the writers who create it. DGF’s programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education and resources across the country.

For tickets click here.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Photos: The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2018 Gala Photos: The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2018 Gala 48 PHOTOS