Bianca Marroquín, Lewis Cleale, Emily Skinner Star in Premiere of Chicago the Musical—In Concert Beginning October 4

By Andrew Gans
Oct 04, 2019
 
The concerts with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra continue through October 6 at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas.
Bianca Marroquin Jeremy Daniel

Chicago The Musical—In Concert, a symphonic version of the Tony-winning musical revival, premieres October 4–6 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas.

With musical direction by Rob Fisher, the original music director of the Broadway revival, the presentation features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Tari Kelly as Velma Kelly, Lewis Cleale as Billy Flynn, Matthew Deming as Amos Hart/Mary Sunshine, and Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Matron “Mama” Morton.

Emily Skinner Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Orchestrator Bill Elliott’s reimagined and deconstructed soundscape is full of surprises, providing a fresh perspective for approaching Kander’s music. Fisher, Kander, Elliott, and librettist Tom Thompson collaborated on the concert production.

Next year, Chicago The Musical—In Concert will play Kander’s hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, with the Kansas City Symphony from January 24–26, 2020. Casting for the Kansas City engagement will be announced soon.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago continues at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

