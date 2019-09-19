Bianca Marroquin, Samantha Massell, Luis Salgado, More Set for September 29 Hispanic Heritage Month Concert

Ana Villafañe hosts the El Conjunto series at the W Living Room Times Square.

Artists have been announced for the September 29 performance of Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month concert series, El Conjunto, held at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway).

Ana Villafañe, who played Gloria Estefan in Broadway's On Your Feet!, hosts the series, which launched September 15 and will conclude October 13. Doors open at 6 PM, and all performances begin at 7 PM.

Performing September 29 will be Margot Bingham (Boardwalk Empire, New Amsterdam), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg), Bianca Marroquin (Fosse/Verdon, Chicago), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof, The Flamingo Kid), Genny Padilla (On Your Feet!, Rent), and Luis Salgado (In the Heights, On Your Feet!).

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

The Broadway League has also released nine new “My Broadway Story” videos featuring performers discussing the importance of representation and involvement with Broadway. The new videos star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Viva Broadway Chair Luis Miranda; Kate Del Castillo; Mandy Gonzalez; Rodney Ingram; Javier Muñoz; George Salazar; Sergio Trujillo; and Villafañe. To view the new videos, click here.

Justin Ramos serves as musical director for the concert series. For more information, visit Viva.Broadway.

