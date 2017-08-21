Big 10: The 10 Most Represented Colleges on Broadway in the 2017-2018 Season

What does it take to land a Broadway show? Hard work, talent, luck—all backed up by a good education.

As part of Playbill’s Back to School week (#BwayBacktoSchool), we have combined past Schools of the Stars features that track where members of the casts and creative teams of each Broadway show went to college, along with a bit of added research, to present the ten colleges currently most represented on Broadway (plus a few honorable mentions). This list represents not only Broadway shows that are currently open, but a few shows that have announced casting for the 2017-2018 season.

Check them out and see if your school (or the school you’re possibly considering) is on the list! And then visit PlaybillEDU.com to learn how you can follow in their footsteps.

Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive account of working Broadway alumni from each university. The information used to create this list was gathered from actor bios published within Playbill Magazine and Schools of the Stars at the beginning of the 2017-2018 season, and is reflective of its August 21st, 2017, publication date.





1. New York University: Drew McVety (Bandstand), Ryan Vandenboom (Bandstand), Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit), Bill Army (The Band's Visit), Kristen Sieh (The Band's Visit), Rosharra Francis (Beautiful), Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon), Keziah John-Paul (Book of Mormon), Oyoyo Joi (Book of Mormon), Haley Fish (Cats), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jackie Hoffman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Gelsey Bell (The Great Comet), Amber Gray (The Great Comet), Grace McLean (The Great Comet), Alex Gibson (The Great Comet), Billy Joe Kiessling (The Great Comet), Azudi Onyejekwe (The Great Comet), Barrett Doss (Groundhog Day), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Karla Garcia (Hamilton), Nik Walker (Hamilton), Ryan Worsing (Hello Dolly!), Elizabeth Earley (Hello Dolly!), Holly Davis (Kinky Boots), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Clea Alsip (M. Butterfly), Jin Ha (M. Butterfly), Ryann Redmond (Margaritaville), Katharine Heaton (Phantom of the Opera), Rodney Ingram (Phantom of the Opera), Bronson Norris Murphy (Phantom of the Opera), Brandon Uranowitz (Prince of Broadway), Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock), Emily Cramer (School of Rock), Joel Waggoner (School of Rock), Jeremy Morse (Waitress), Molly Hager (Waitress), Molly Jobe (Waitress), Stephanie Rothenberg (War Paint), Josh Daniel Green (Wicked), Nicky Venditti (Wicked)



2. College Conservatory of Music (University of Cincinnati): Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia), Kyle Brown (Anastasia), Max Clayton (Bandstand), Geoff Packard (Bandstand), Sara Sheperd (Beautiful), Kimber Sprawl (Beautiful), Daniel Torres (Beautiful), Melvin Tunstall (Beautiful), Brian Sears (Book of Mormon), Aaron J. Albano (Cats), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Sarah Jane Shanks (Cats), Christine Cornish Smith (Cats), Ryan Breslin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jason Patrick Sands (Chicago), Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away), Nicholas Belton (The Great Comet), Blaine Alden Krauss (The Great Comet), Sean Montgomery (Groundhog Day), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton & Once on This Island), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Stephen Berger (Kinky Boots), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Lisa Howard (Margaritaville), Alexander Aguilar (Miss Saigon), Eric Santagata (Prince of Broadway), Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Stephanie Jae Park (War Paint), Angel Reda (War Paint), Betsy Werbel (Wicked)





3. University of Michigan: Ian Knauer (Anastasia), Shina Ann Morris (Anastasia), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit), Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), Madison Micucci (The Band's Visit), Joe Carroll (Bandstand), Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Cary Tedder (Bronx Tale), Bobby Conte Thornton (Bronx Tale), Andy Huntington Jones (Cats), Brian Spitulnik (Chicago), Jennifer Laura Thompson (Dear Evan Hansen), Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet), Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly!), Will Burton (Hello Dolly!), Michael Hartung (Hello Dolly!), Robert Hartwell (Hello Dolly!), Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots & Mean Girls), Christy Faber (Kinky Boots), Marjorie Failoni (Margaritaville), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Travis Ward-Osborne (Miss Saigon), Rachel Eskenazi-Gold (Phantom of the Opera), Max Kumangai (Waitress), Douglas Sills (War Paint), Hannah Shankman (Wicked)





4. American Musical and Dramatic Academy: Michael Mindlin (Aladdin), Natanel Bellaishe (Aladdin), Josh Drake (Aladdin), Mindy Wallace (Bandstand), Paris Nix (Beautiful), Gabrielle Reid (Beautiful), Brittany Conigatti (Bronx Tale), Marie Briggs (Cats), Colin Cunliffe (Cats), Mamie Parris (Cats), Emily Padgett (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Caissie Levy (Frozen), Jacob L. Smith (Frozen), Jennie Harney (Hamilton), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Eric L. Summers (Kinky Boots), Hernando Umana (Kinky Boots), Chondra La-Tease Profit (Lion King), Albert Guerzon (Margaritaville), Minami Yusui (Miss Saigon), Hailey Kilgore (Once on this Island), Kenita R. Miller (Once on this Island), Lulu Lloyd (School of Rock), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Stephanie Torns (Waitress)





5. Carnegie Mellon University: Telly Leung (Aladdin), Gaby Gamache (Aladdin), Corey Cott (Bandstand), Tommar Wilson (Book of Mormon), Kaleigh Cronin (Bronx Tale), Tyler Hanes (Cats), Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Denée Benton (The Great Comet), Paul Pinto (The Great Comet), Gregory Treco (Hamilton), Joseph Anthony Byrd (Kinky Boots), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway), Rosena M. Hill Jackson (Prince of Broadway), Leo Ash Evens (School of Rock), Drew Gehling (Waitress), John Dossett (War Paint), Chris Hoch (War Paint), Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked)





6. The Juilliard School: Joey Pero (Bandstand), Evan Todd (Beautiful), Joseph J. Simeone (Bronx Tale), Renée Fleming (Carousel), Richard Todd Adams (Cats), Corey John Snide (Cats), Emily Tate (Cats), John Rubinstein (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Nick Choksi (The Great Comet), Kamille Upshaw (Hamilton), Nathan Madden (Hello Dolly!), Michaeljon Slinger (Hello Dolly!), Nicholas Christopher (Miss Saigon), Christopher Vo (Miss Saigon), Grasan Kingsberry (Once on this island), Joelle Gates (Phantom of the Opera), Elizabeth McGovern (Time and the Conways), Steven Boyer (Time and the Conways), Gabriel Ebert (Time and the Conways), Patti LuPone (War Paint)





7. (Tie) Northwestern University: Brad Weinstock (Aladdin), Amber Owens (Aladdin), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), J. Casey Barrett (Book of Mormon), Ben Estus (Book of Mormon), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly!), Scott Mikita (Phantom of the Opera), Carrington Vilmont (Phantom of the Opera), Jim Weitzer (Phantom of the Opera), Jonathan Wagner (School of Rock), Anna Baryshnikov (Time and the Conways), Mary Ernster (War Paint), Antonette Cohen (Wicked)





Boston Conservatory: Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), Nicholas Ryan (Beautiful), Bud Weber (Book of Mormon), Bradley Gibson (Bronx Tale), Brandi Porter (Bronx Tale), Dominic Nolfi (Bronx Tale), Keith White (Bronx Tale), Zachary Daniel Jones (Cats), Emily Pynenburg (Cats), Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Laura Dreyfuss (Dear Evan Hansen), Shoba Narayan (The Great Comet), Jennifer Simard (Hello Dolly!), Janet Saia (Phantom of the Opera), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress)





8. Point Park University: Mike Cannon (Aladdin), Bobby Pestka (Aladdin), Rory Max Kaplan (Bronx Tale), Callan Bergmann (Cats), Ahmad Simmons (Cats), Jessica Ernest (Chicago), Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet), Jordan Grubb (Groundhog Day), Neil Haskell (Hamilton), Jeff Kuhr (Kinky Boots), Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Prince of Broadway), Conner John Gillooly (School of Rock)





9. Florida State University: Tiffany Evariste (Aladdin), Christian Delcroix (Book of Mormon), Stephen Christopher Anthony (Book of Mormon), Hardy Weaver (Book of Mormon), Christiani Pitts (Bronx Tale), Francesca Granell (Cats), Harris Milgrim (Cats), Michael Fatica (Groundhog Day), Justin Bowen (Hello Dolly!), Leslie Donna Flesner (Hello Dolly!), Amanda LaMotte (Hello Dolly!), Morgan Rose (School of Rock)





10. (Tie) University of North Carolina School of the Arts: Ted Brunetti (Bronx Tale), Stephen McKinley Henderson (A Doll’s House, Part 2), Voltaire Wade-Greene (Hamilton), Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots), Brian C. Binion (Lion King), Celia Weston (Marvin’s Room), Isaac Powell (Once on this Island), T. Oliver Reid (Once on this Island), Kara Klein (Phantom of the Opera), Anna Camp (Time and the Conways), Sterling Masters (Wicked)





Elon University: Johnny Stellard (Anastasia), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), JJ Niemann (Book of Mormon), Gerald Caesar (Bronx Tale), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats), Kennedy Caughell (The Great Comet), Ashley Pérez Flanagan (The Great Comet), Taylor Trensch (Hello Dolly!), Barrett Weed (Mean Girls), Paul HeeSang Miller (Miss Saigon), Lindsay K. Northen (Wicked)



Honorable Mentions:.

1. Ithaca College: Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Ken Krugman (Anastasia), Megan Ort (Cats), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Q. Smith (Come From Away), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), Jamal Lee Harris (Lion King), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Adam Kaokept (Miss Saigon), Jerad Bortz (Wicked)



2. (Tie) University of Miami: Trent Saunders (Aladdin), Lewis Cleale (Book of Mormon), Joshua Henry (Carousel), Ken Clark (The Great Comet), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), Sara Andreas (Margaritaville), Lynn Abeles (Phantom of the Opera), Mariand Torres (Wicked)



Yale University: Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit), Billy Eugene Jones (Book of Mormon), Asa Somers (Dear Evan Hansen), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), David Hyde Pierce (Hello Dolly!), Kyle Lamar Mitchell (Lion King), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), Joanna Glushak (War Paint)



Syracuse University: Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand), Joe Barbara (Bronx Tale), Jessie Mueller (Carousel), Jonalyn Saxer (Cats), Stephen Carrasco (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), John Jeffrey Martin (Kinky Boots), Mary Claire King (War Paint)



Pennsylvannia State University: Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Andrew Leggieri (Bandstand), Alan Wiggins (Beautiful), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Bronx Tale), Kathrina Yaukey (The Great Comet), Michael Alexander Henry (Lion King), Warren Yang (Miss Saigon), Emma Stratton (Prince of Broadway), Dan Gleason (Wicked)



3. Baldwin Wallace University: Steel Burkhardt (Aladdin), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Shannon O’Boyle (Kinky Boots), Kyle Post (Kinky Boots), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock), Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress), Libby Servais (Wicked)

