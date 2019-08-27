Billions' Asia Kate Dillon to Star in Orchid Receipt Service Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Billions' Asia Kate Dillon to Star in Orchid Receipt Service Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Aug 27, 2019
 
The new dream-documentary play by Corinne Donly will receive its world premiere, produced by Dillon, in October.
Opening_Act_2019_HR
Corinne Donly and Asia Kate Dillon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange Is the New Black) will star in the world premiere of Corinne Donly's Orchid Receipt Service at Brooklyn's MITU580 this October. The new play, also produced by Dillon, is a theatrical adaptation of the playwright's dream journals.

Orchid Receipt Service will be directed by Rad Pereira, with a cast led by Dillon. A cast of 15 will play 35 characters, with further casting to be announced.

The 32 dreams that make up Orchid Receipt Service span a period in which the playwright experienced a break up. The play chronicles two years' worth of dreams (which Donly diligently recorded in a dream journal), and follows the relationship between two transmasculine people in their late 20s as they drift into and beyond a separation.

Orchid Receipt Service has been presented at the Bushwick Starr's Reading Series and in Rattlestick Playwright Theater's Pride Plays. The world premiere is a New Georges supported production produced by Dillon's company, MIRROR/FIRE. John Del Gaudio is also attached as producer.

To learn more about the play, visit the show's Kickstarter here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!