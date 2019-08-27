Billions' Asia Kate Dillon to Star in Orchid Receipt Service Off-Broadway

The new dream-documentary play by Corinne Donly will receive its world premiere, produced by Dillon, in October.

Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange Is the New Black) will star in the world premiere of Corinne Donly's Orchid Receipt Service at Brooklyn's MITU580 this October. The new play, also produced by Dillon, is a theatrical adaptation of the playwright's dream journals.

Orchid Receipt Service will be directed by Rad Pereira, with a cast led by Dillon. A cast of 15 will play 35 characters, with further casting to be announced.

The 32 dreams that make up Orchid Receipt Service span a period in which the playwright experienced a break up. The play chronicles two years' worth of dreams (which Donly diligently recorded in a dream journal), and follows the relationship between two transmasculine people in their late 20s as they drift into and beyond a separation.

Orchid Receipt Service has been presented at the Bushwick Starr's Reading Series and in Rattlestick Playwright Theater's Pride Plays. The world premiere is a New Georges supported production produced by Dillon's company, MIRROR/FIRE. John Del Gaudio is also attached as producer.

To learn more about the play, visit the show's Kickstarter here.