Billy Crudup, Zachary Levi, and Tony Shalhoub to Perform Live-Read of Baseball Novella Pafko at the Wall

Author Don DeLillo is collaborating on the adaptation that will be presented at the 92Y’s Unterberg Poetry Center in October.

Tony Award winners Billy Crudup (The Elephant Man), Tony Shalhoub (The Band’s Visit), and Tony Award nominee Zachary Levi (She Loves Me) will take part in a live reading of author Don DeLillo’s baseball novella Pafko at the Wall, which will take place at the 92Y’s Unterberg Poetry Center on October 3 at 7:30 PM.

DeLillo is collaborating with Poetry Center director Bernard Schwartz on the adaptation of his short story that recounts Brooklyn Dodgers player Bobby Thomson’s history-making home run that became known as “Shot Heard ‘Round the World.”

First published as a folio in Harper’s magazine in 1992, and included as the prologue to DeLillo’s best-selling 1997 novel Underworld, Pafko at the Wall was published as a stand-alone novella in 2001.

Pafko at the Wall is presented as part of the 92Y’s literary classics live read series, which has also featured Philip Roth’s The Plot Against America and Toni Morrison’s The Source of Self-Regard.

For tickets, visit 92Y.org.

