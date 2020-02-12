Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, More Join 2020 Broadway Teachers Workshop Roster

The summer program pairs theatre educators with Broadway professionals for three days of professional development and theatregoing.

Tony Award winning-performers Patti LuPone (Company), Chita Rivera (The Visit, West Side Story), Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), and Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line); Tony nominees John Cariani (The Band's Visit, the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change) and John Tartaglia (Avenue Q); producers Jack Viertel (Encores!) and Fiasco Theatre Co. (Into the Woods and Merrily We Roll Along Off-Broadway); and Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Beetlejuice) have joined the roster of Broadway professionals on hand to lead professional development sessions for theatre educators at the 2020 Broadway Teachers Workshop.

Broadway Teaching Group's three-day event, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, connects middle and high school arts educators with Broadway artists to learn new teaching methods and production skills—all while networking with peers and industry professionals.

Teachers participating in the 2020 sessions will attend performances of Company, SIX, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, followed by post-show discussions with the productions' cast and crew. Educators will also attend a full line-up of interactive workshops and seminars covering such topics as directing, choreography, musical theatre, scenic design, projections, puppetry, music direction, stage magic, story structure, and connecting with history through theatre. Fiasco will present a session on making theatre, while music director David Loud (Sondheim on Sondheim, The Scottsboro Boys) will talk about musical theatre in concert settings.

This year's roster of Broadway artists join a list of Broadway Teachers Workshop alumni that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, Harvey Fierstein, Susan Stroman, and Kathleen Marshall.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop is produced in conjunction with musical licensor Music Theatre International. For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.

