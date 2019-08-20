Billy Porter, Rachel Bay Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, More Set for Los Angeles Concert for America

A host of Broadway favorites will be part of the latest installment yet of the Concert for America series September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles.
Hosted by creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the 6 PM performance will feature the talents of Tony winners Billy Porter and Rachel Bay Jones as well as Jane Lynch, Keala Settle, Kate Flannery, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, and Marcia Cross.
The evening will benefit the National Immigration Law Center, which defends and advances the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their family members.
