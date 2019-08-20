Billy Porter, Rachel Bay Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, More Set for Los Angeles Concert for America

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Billy Porter, Rachel Bay Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, More Set for Los Angeles Concert for America
By Andrew Gans
Aug 20, 2019
 
The September 21 benefit will be held at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
34th Artios Awards_2019_HR
Billy Porter Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A host of Broadway favorites will be part of the latest installment yet of the Concert for America series September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

Hosted by creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the 6 PM performance will feature the talents of Tony winners Billy Porter and Rachel Bay Jones as well as Jane Lynch, Keala Settle, Kate Flannery, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, and Marcia Cross.

The evening will benefit the National Immigration Law Center, which defends and advances the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their family members.

Click here for ticket information.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Tina Fey Come Out for Concert for America

See Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Tina Fey Come Out for Concert for America

The fundraiser benefiting organizations working to protect the rights of families at our southern border took place June 30.

63 PHOTOS
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_13_HR.jpg
Idina Menzel Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_14_HR.jpg
Idina Menzel Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_15_HR.jpg
Idina Menzel Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_16_HR.jpg
Idina Menzel Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_17_HR.jpg
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_19_HR.jpg
Chita Rivera Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_21_HR.jpg
Chita Rivera Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_20_HR.jpg
Chita Rivera Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_27_HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez Monica Simoes
Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_28_HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez Monica Simoes
Share

Jackson and Jones have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27,2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!