Billy Porter to Join Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

The Tony- Emmy-winning Pose star will host the New Orleans countdown.

Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter will take on hosting duties alongside Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

While Seacrest will usher in 2020 from Times Square, Porter will lead the celebrations in the central time zone, broadcasting live from New Orleans.

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the live New Year's Eve show, and Seacrest's 15th year as host.

Lucy Hale and Ciara will also take on hosting duties, with Ciara overseeing the Los Angeles festivities and Hale welcoming in the new year with Seacrest in Times Square.

The countdown to midnight will be broadcast live beginning at 8 PM EST on ABC.

Porter, a Tony winner for Kinky Boots, made Emmy Awards history this year as the first openly gay black man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, recognized for his work as Pray Tell on the FX series Pose.

