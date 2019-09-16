Blackout Returns to N.Y.C. for 10th Anniversary

Blackout Returns to N.Y.C. for 10th Anniversary
By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 16, 2019
 
The immersive horror experience will open in midtown October 2.
<i>Blackout</i>
Blackout Courtesy of Blackout

The interactive horror experience BLACKOUT will return to New York City for a limited engagement to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The production will take up 342 W 37th Street from October 2 through November 4.

BLACKOUT is an interactive performance where audience members travel through dingy hallways completely alone and come face-to-face with basic fears, such as darkness, kidnapping, and cramped spaces.

The production opened in 2009 to a sold out run at the Vortex Theater in midtown. Creators Josh Randall and Kristjan Thor went on to tour the production in major cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

“After spending many years opening the show in other cities, we’re incredibly excited to come back home to where it all started” the co-creators said in a statement, “It’s a thrill to be able to revisit the original stories and characters we created 10 years ago and present a new, grown-up take on our age-old fears.”

Performances will occur Thursday through Sundays between 6:30 PM and 12:30 AM. Audience members must be 18 years or older to attend.

