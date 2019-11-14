Blue Man Group, TheaterWorksUSA, Goodspeed Musicals, and More Are Hiring

Playbill's Job Listings offers an extensive selection of available jobs within the theatre industry.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre.

Check out our selection of available theatrical technical positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

MASTER CARPENTER, The Play Group Theatre

Seeking applicants with a BA/BFA (MA/MFA preferred) in technical theatre or equivalent experience. Applicants must possess a mastery of carpentry skills, a working knowledge of construction, shop safety and project management, be proficient and should have experience in a supervisory position. Preferred applicants also possess experience with and working knowledge of both theatrical lighting and basic sound design. Experience in an educational theatre setting and facility in scenic design is a plus.

SUMMER CAMP TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Camp Starlight

Camp Starlight, a private summer camp located in Northeast Pennsylvania is currently seeking a Technical Director for the Summer of 2020. Set building/carpentry skills required. Room and board included.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Loading Dock Stages LLC

The Loading Dock Theatre seeks a skilled and enthusiastic freelance Technical Director to join a tight-knit, dynamic team for their Feb 2020 production. The Technical Director will work closely with the set designer and other department staff to coordinate the scheduling, budgeting, and construction for the show in The Wild Project (an 89 seat Off-Off Broadway Theatre). They will work directly with the designers, director, and the rest of the production department to ensure all scenery meets the needs of the design as well as the budget in a safe and efficient manner.

LEAD DECK 1 (PROPS), Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group at Astor Place Theater, New York, is posting for the Lead Deck 1 Crew Position. The Lead Deck 1 position works an average of 35-40 hours per week, providing regular show and rehearsal coverage on the Deck 1 track as well as support for daytime work and maintenance calls. All three Deck Leads maintain a working knowledge of all three show tracks and provide coverage on the other Deck tracks as needed. Under the direction of the Props Supervisor, the Lead Deck 1 is responsible for constructing, maintaining and/or repairing all technical elements of the show under the Deck 1 jurisdiction.

STAGE MANAGER NEEDED, Infinite Variety Productions

The play is based on Nellie Bly's expose, "Ten Days in the Madhouse" and is a collaboration through two female owned companies - a women's history theatre company and an immersive space off of Canal street in NYC. Rehearsals have already started. The SM would get paid $200 to be a part of the rehearsals from now until end of January. Most rehearsals until tech week are on Weds afternoons and Sunday evenings.

TOURING STAGE MANAGER, TheaterWorksUSA

Seeking experienced stage managers for our 2019/2020 season. Rehearsals begin late December 2019 in NYC, and the touring season will run through June 2020. All productions tour nationally, with some local dates. All tours are New York City based, applicants must have housing in the greater NYC area.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals is looking for an experienced Technical Director to join our team. Goodspeed Musicals produces three main stage productions at the Opera House and up to three new musicals at the Terris Theatre. Season runs from April through December, with build beginning in January. The successful candidate will have; excellent written and verbal communication skills; demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage projects and deadlines effectively; Up-to-date knowledge of welding, rigging, carpentry, motion control and stage craft techniques; Excellent drafting skills with a strong working knowledge of AutoCad; administrative and organizational skills; and be familiar with the intricacies of building scenery for a raked stage

STAGE MANAGER FOR A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, The Secret Theatre

Looking for a Stage Manager for A Charlie Brown Christmas. This charming little show is based on the iconic cartoon and is very short! It's probably not longer than 35-40 mins. Immediate start but the schedule is light initially. There are 16 shows in total with breaks for Christmas Eve, Day and the 27th then another break for New Years Eve and Day. The show runs from December 19th - January 4th so if you are traveling over the holiday period then this might not be the job for you.

PRODUCTION MANAGER, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

The Production Manager is a salaried full-time position. The Production Manager has primary responsibility for the scheduling, budgeting, contracting and execution of all aspects of physical production, including scenery, lights, costumes, props, and sound for all productions in our home theater, 350 seat Edmond J. Safra Hall, and other venues as added in the course of the season. In addition to these responsibilities, the Production Manager oversees maintenance and operations of Safra Hall in collaboration with Museum of Jewish Heritage staff.

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.