Blythe Danner, Annie Golden, and Alessandro Nivola to Attend Film Screenings at Metrograph

Disobedience, I’ll See You in Your Dreams, and Hair will all play between September 16 and September 21 at the New York City cinema.

A slate of Broadway alums will come to Manhattan’s Metrograph movie house this week with Alessandro Nivola, Blythe Danner, and Annie Golden all planning to attend screenings of their respective films.

Tony nominee Alessandro Nivola (The Elephant Man) will attend the September 16 screening of Disobedience. Nivola stars as Dovid, the childhood friend of Ronit, who was shunned from the Jewish Orthodox community following a scandal in their teens. When Ronit returns home many years later, she explores the intersectionality (or lack thereof) between faith and sex.

Tony winner Blythe Danner (Butterflies are Free) is scheduled to attend the September 17 screening of I’ll See You in My Dreams. Danner stars as Carol, who becomes listless after her dog dies. With the support of her retirement community friends and estranged family, she seeks a new lease on life.

Hair will screen at Metrograph September 21 with stars Annie Golden and Treat Williams, both Broadway veterans, stopping by to speak with filmgoers. This movie adaptation of the Broadway musical includes the beloved classics “Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.” The is screening is being presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of United Artists.

Theatre fans will also find a few other notable screenings coming soon in September: The Red Shoes, featuring dancer Moira Shearer; Martin Scorcese’s Oscar-winning Goodfellas; and Naomi Watt’s breakout performance in Mulholland Drive. In October, moviegoers can see Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, King Kong, and much more.