Bob Marley Bio-Musical to Debut in London’s West End

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story will feature songs like “No Woman, No Cry,” “3 Little Birds,” and others.

London will be jammin’ when the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story begins at the Lyric Theatre February 6, 2021. The bio-musical will star Arinzé Kene (The Lion King, Girl From the North Country) as the popular musician whose catalog includes “No Woman, No Cry,” “3 Little Birds,” and “I Shot the Sheriff.”

Dominic Cook (Follies, Clybourne Park) will direct the production, which features a book by Tony winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot The Musical, Network). Additional casting and a creative team will be announced at a later date.

Get Up, Stand Up! is produced by Playful Productions, Stage Play and Trim the Wind.