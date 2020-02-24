Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, More Are Part of 10th Anniversary Yank! Concert February 24

The evening features songs, scenes, and stories performed by cast members from around the world.

The 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway production of the musical Yank! is celebrated with a concert February 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The 7 PM performance includes songs, scenes, and stories performed by members of the Off-Broadway cast, led by Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, Jeffry Denman, Tally Sessions, David Perlman, Joseph Medeiros, Denis Lambert, and Todd Faulkner. They will be joined by guest artists who have played leading roles in Yank! productions around the world: Scott Hunter, Andy Coxon, and Sarah-Louise Young (from the U.K.), Hugo Bonemer and (from Brazil), and Naomi Price (from Australia). Pop singer Nellie McKay, who was part of the musical's pre-Broadway workshops, is a special guest.

The show’s creators, brothers Joseph Zellnik (music) and David Zellnik (book and lyrics), are set to provide commentary throughout the evening, and musical director Andrew Gerle leads a band of musicians who have a long history with the piece, including Allison Seidner on cello, Todd Groves on reeds, and Larry Lelli on drums.

When this romantic gay love story set during WWII opened in 2010 at the York Theatre, the production received nominations for Best New Musical and Score from the Outer Critics Circle, a nomination for Outstanding Musical from the Lucille Lortel Awards, and six Drama Desk nominations, including Best Musical, Music and Lyrics.

There is a $40–$80 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Visit 54Below.com.

