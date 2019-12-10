Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, More Set for 10th Anniversary Yank! Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, More Set for 10th Anniversary Yank! Concert
By Andrew Gans
Dec 10, 2019
 
The evening will feature songs, scenes, and stories performed by cast members from around the world.
Cast of <i>Yank!</i>
Cast of Yank! Carol Rosegg

The 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway production of the musical Yank! will be celebrated with a concert February 24, 2020, at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The 7 PM performance will include songs, scenes, and stories performed by members of the Off-Broadway cast, led by Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, Jeffry Denman, Tally Sessions, and Andrew Durand. They will be joined by guest artists who have played leading roles in Yank! productions around the world: Scott Hunter, Andy Coxon, and Sarah-Louise Young (from the U.K.), Hugo Bonemer and Conrado Helt (from Brazil), and Naomi Price (from Australia).

The show’s creators, brothers Joseph Zellnik (music) and David Zellnik (book and lyrics), will provide commentary throughout the evening, and musical director Andrew Gerle will lead a band of musicians who have a long history with the piece, including Allison Seidner on cello, Todd Groves on reeds, and Larry Lelli on drums.

When this romantic gay love story set during WWII opened in 2010 at the York Theatre, the production received nominations for Best New Musical and Score from the Outer Critics Circle, a nomination for Outstanding Musical from the Lucille Lortel Awards, and six Drama Desk nominations, including Best Musical, Music and Lyrics.

There is a $40–$80 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Visit 54Below.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Yank! Plays Off-Broadway

Yank! Plays Off-Broadway

The York Theatre Company presents the Off-Broadway premiere of the Joseph Zellnick and David Zellnick musical Yank! Read the Playbill.com story.

18 PHOTOS
Bobby Steggert
Bobby Steggert Carol Rosegg
Tally Sessions, David Perlman, Andrew Durand, Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Christopher Ruth and Zak Edwards
Tally Sessions, David Perlman, Andrew Durand, Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Christopher Ruth and Zak Edwards Carol Rosegg
Nancy Anderson
Nancy Anderson Carol Rosegg
Bobby Steggert
Bobby Steggert Carol Rosegg
Bobby Steggert and Ivan Hernandez
Bobby Steggert and Ivan Hernandez Carol Rosegg
Tally Sessions, Joseph Mederios, David Perlman, Nancy Anderson, Christopher Ruth and Todd Faulkner
Tally Sessions, Joseph Mederios, David Perlman, Nancy Anderson, Christopher Ruth and Todd Faulkner Carol Rosegg
Bobby Steggert and Jeffry Denman
Bobby Steggert and Jeffry Denman Carol Rosegg
Tally Sessions, David Perlman, Andrew Durand, Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Christopher Ruth, Zak Edwards and Denis Lambert
Tally Sessions, David Perlman, Andrew Durand, Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Christopher Ruth, Zak Edwards and Denis Lambert Carol Rosegg
David Zellnik and Joseph Zellnik
David Zellnik and Joseph Zellnik Adrian Miranda
Bobby Steggert
Bobby Steggert Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!