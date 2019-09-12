Brandon Gill, Cory Gibson, Stephanie Berry Star in Limited Run of Sarah Hall’s As Much as I Can Beginning September 12

James Andrew Walsh directs the Joe's Pub engagement.

Sarah Hall’s As Much As I Can plays 10 performances at Joe's Pub September 12–16.

Directed by James Andrew Walsh, the cast features Brandon Gill (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life), Cory Gibson (Tell it to the Judge), Dimitri Moïse (The Book of Mormon), Marquis Johnson (ART’s Burn All Night), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom), and Dawn L. Troupe (Moby Dick) with Justin Crowley, Christian O. Jiménez, PJ Johnnie, Joel Hurt Jones, Jasmine Rush, Jason Veasey, and James Watson.

As Much As I Can was created in collaboration with hundreds of gay and bisexual Black men from Jackson, Mississippi, and Baltimore, Maryland, who shared their personal stories. The play was designed to mobilize communities to respond to the fact that Black men have been, and continue to be, disproportionately infected and affected by HIV.

Following a day in the life of a group of friends, the play introduces a tight-knit community where the church is ever present, family is complicated, and history is hard to escape. It asks viewers to consider the power of belonging, the challenges of intimacy, and the effects of systematic prejudice.

Playwright Hall said in an earlier statement, “The show is designed so that you forget it is a fiction. We want you to feel so much a part of it that it becomes impossible to separate yourself in the way we do when we observe narratives. That could only work if it was a broadly resonant story and if we gave each audience member a role to play.”



Produced by Harley & Co. and supported by ViiV Healthcare, the production is designed by Harley & Co.

Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, Margaret Dunn, and Mary Baynard at TBD Casting.

As Much As I Can is the recipient of a Cannes Lion Award, Shorty Award, two Telly Awards, a Patient's Congress Award, and a D&AD Award.

(Updated September 12, 2019)