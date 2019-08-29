Brandon Victor Dixon, Nikki M. James, Daphne Rubin-Vega, More Set for Say Yes to Artists Gala, Celebrating Jonathan Larson and Family

By Andrew Gans
Aug 29, 2019
 
The American Theatre Wing Gala will be held in September and will feature the work of Jonathan Larson Grant recipients.

The American Theatre Wing’s Say YES to Artists Gala, which will celebrate the legacy of the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson and the Larson family, will be held September 16 at Manhattan's Cipriani 42nd Street.

The evening will feature the work of Larson as well as composers and lyricists who have received Jonathan Larson Grants, including Obie winner Kirsten Childs, Tony nominee Joe Iconis, Michael R. Jackson, Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Shaina Taub. Many of these artists will speak about their role in the Larson Legacy.

Kurt Deutsch, Krysta Rodriguez, Nick Blaemire, George Salazar, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Charlie Rosen

Performers are set to include Tony winners Brandon Victor Dixon and Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jason Tam; the cast of Love in Hate Nation, including Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; and two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original Rent cast.

Jennifer Ashley Tepper is producing and directing the concert portion of the evening with music direction by Natalie Tenenbaum. Musicians include Julia Adamy, Rosa Avila, Cody Owen Stine, and Megan Talay.

The gala is produced by Lauren Class Schneider and Class Productions.

Funds raised at the Gala will provide support for the Wing’s programs, which champion theatrical excellence. The goal for this year’s gala is to provide the Jonathan Larson Grants with a fresh infusion of funds to match what his family invested over two decades ago.

Past honorees include Andrew Lloyd Webber, James Earl Jones, Dame Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, the Redgrave Family, Sir Howard Stringer, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman, Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Isabelle Stevenson, Jerry Bock, Cy Coleman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, Graciela Daniele, Kathleen Marshall, Susan Stroman, and Julie Taymor.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. For tickets and more information, email gala@americantheatrewing.org.

