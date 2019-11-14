Brandon Victor Dixon Will Join Rachel Bay Jones in Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production, will again helm the Pulitzer-winning musical.

Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along…) will join the previously announced Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) in the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal.

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production of the hit musical, will stage the D.C. engagement, which runs January 29–February 3, 2020, in the Eisenhower Theater. Tony winner Jones will play Diana, the role created on Broadway by Tony winner Alice Ripley, with Dixon as her husband Dan. Additional casting will be announced later.

The exploration of a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness has a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The original production won three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for the pair.

“I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to reinvestigate Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s groundbreaking musical, especially with the inspiring actors Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon,” said Greif. “I’m pleased that the show is returning to D.C. I know the smart, sophisticated audiences there will once again, a decade later, help me understand the musical even more deeply.”

Next to Normal will feature musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Tony nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit).

Broadway Center Stage is a Kennedy Center–produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive-produced by Jeffrey Finn.

