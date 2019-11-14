Brandon Victor Dixon Will Join Rachel Bay Jones in Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Brandon Victor Dixon Will Join Rachel Bay Jones in Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal
By Andrew Gans
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to Next to Normal
 
Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production, will again helm the Pulitzer-winning musical.
Brandon Victor Dixon_Rachel Bay Jones_HR.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones

Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along…) will join the previously announced Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) in the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal.

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production of the hit musical, will stage the D.C. engagement, which runs January 29–February 3, 2020, in the Eisenhower Theater. Tony winner Jones will play Diana, the role created on Broadway by Tony winner Alice Ripley, with Dixon as her husband Dan. Additional casting will be announced later.

Miss_You_Like_Hell_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_04_HR.jpg
Michael Greif Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The exploration of a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness has a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The original production won three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for the pair.

“I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to reinvestigate Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s groundbreaking musical, especially with the inspiring actors Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon,” said Greif. “I’m pleased that the show is returning to D.C. I know the smart, sophisticated audiences there will once again, a decade later, help me understand the musical even more deeply.”

Next to Normal will feature musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Tony nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit).

Broadway Center Stage is a Kennedy Center–produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive-produced by Jeffrey Finn.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Andrew Lloyd Webber at Jesus Christ Superstar Live Event at the Egyptian Theater

See John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Andrew Lloyd Webber at Jesus Christ Superstar Live Event at the Egyptian Theater

The May 21 event included a panel discussion and special musical performances.

24 PHOTOS
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_04_HR.jpg
John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sara Bareilles, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_02_HR.jpg
Sara Bareilles Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_03_HR.jpg
John Legend Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_05_HR.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon, Sara Bareilles, and John Legend Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_06_HR.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon, Sara Bareilles, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Legend Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_07_HR.jpg
Harvey Mason, Jr., Camille A. Brown, Neil Meron, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sara Bareilles, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Craig Zadan, David Leveaux, and Jason Ardizzone-West Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_01_HR.jpg
Derek Hough, Jason Ardizzone-West, Harvey Mason Jr., Andrew Lloyd Weber, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, Camille A. Brown, Neil Meron, Craig Radon, and David Leveaux Chris Haston/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_08_HR.jpg
John Legend and Craig Zadan Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_09_HR.jpg
Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and Brandon Victor Dixon Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Live_in-Concert_Panel_2018_10_HR.jpg
Andrew Lloyd Weber, Sara Bareilles, and John Legend Chris Haston/NBC
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!