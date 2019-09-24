Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, More Star in Off-Broadway Revival of Caesar and Cleopatra, Opening September 24

David Staller directs the Gingold Theatrical Group revival of the George Bernard Shaw comedy.

The Gingold Theatrical Group's rare revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Caesar and Cleopatra officially opens September 24 following previews that began September 3 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Helmed by Artistic Director David Staller, performances will continue through October 12.

The staging features Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café) as Ftatateeta, Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull) as Pothinus, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables) as Caesar, Dan Dominques (Wild Goose Dreams) as Apolldorus, Jeff Applegate (Mamma Mia! national tour) as Rufio, Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys, Finian's Rainbow) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Cleopatra.

Shaw's 1898 comedy hasn’t been given a full production in New York City in over 40 years. As an early attempt to craft a theatrical relationship that evolved into the Eliza/Higgins partnership of Shaw’s Pygmalion, the play addresses women’s rights, sexual roles, empowering the disenfranchised, having the courage to define the self in the face of social and societal rigid expectations, being an active member of the community, and the dangers of Imperialist Colonization.

The creative team includes scenic designer Brian Prather, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, and sound designer Frederick Kennedy.



(Updated September 24, 2019)