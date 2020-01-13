Brian d’Arcy James Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at SubCulture

The Tony nominee will hit the stage as part of Brown’s residency series.

Tony winner Jason Robert Brown kicked off another year of his artistic residency at downtown’s SubCulture with special guest Jessica Vosk January 12. But before the evening was over, Brown and producer Marc Kaplan announced that the next month’s concert, set for February 24, will feature three-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James.

The residency celebrated two major milestones in 2019: celebrating its 50th concert in a major one-night-only event featuring Stephen Sondheim at The Town Hall, and later marking its fifth anniversary in December.

Each month, Brown and his band gather at the underground music venue for an evening of music from his own vast repertoire, covers of favorites, and, often, premieres of new songs.

James most recently starred on Broadway as Quinn Carney in the replacement cast of the Tony-winning Best Play The Ferryman. He originated the role of King George in Hamilton Off-Broadway and later took over for the role on Broadway. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Something Rotten! in 2015, having previously earned nods for his title performance in Shrek and in Sweet Smell of Success. He also appeared on Broadway in 2013’s Macbeth, 2010’s Time Stands Still opposite Laura Linney, and in Next to Normal.

As of late, James has been busy with screen work. From the Oscar-winning Best Picture Spotlight to Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game as well as Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why (by Next to Normal scribe Brian Yorkey), James has been working steadily. He’ll next appear as Offier Krupke in Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner's new film adaptation of West Side Story.

Tickets are currently on sale for the February 24 concert here.

