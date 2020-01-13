Brian d’Arcy James Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at SubCulture

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Brian d’Arcy James Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at SubCulture
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 13, 2020
 
The Tony nominee will hit the stage as part of Brown’s residency series.
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Jason Robert Brown kicked off another year of his artistic residency at downtown’s SubCulture with special guest Jessica Vosk January 12. But before the evening was over, Brown and producer Marc Kaplan announced that the next month’s concert, set for February 24, will feature three-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James.

The residency celebrated two major milestones in 2019: celebrating its 50th concert in a major one-night-only event featuring Stephen Sondheim at The Town Hall, and later marking its fifth anniversary in December.

Each month, Brown and his band gather at the underground music venue for an evening of music from his own vast repertoire, covers of favorites, and, often, premieres of new songs.

James most recently starred on Broadway as Quinn Carney in the replacement cast of the Tony-winning Best Play The Ferryman. He originated the role of King George in Hamilton Off-Broadway and later took over for the role on Broadway. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Something Rotten! in 2015, having previously earned nods for his title performance in Shrek and in Sweet Smell of Success. He also appeared on Broadway in 2013’s Macbeth, 2010’s Time Stands Still opposite Laura Linney, and in Next to Normal.

As of late, James has been busy with screen work. From the Oscar-winning Best Picture Spotlight to Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game as well as Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why (by Next to Normal scribe Brian Yorkey), James has been working steadily. He’ll next appear as Offier Krupke in Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner's new film adaptation of West Side Story.

Tickets are currently on sale for the February 24 concert here.

From Titanic to Hamilton: Look Back at the Stage Highlights of Brian d’Arcy James

From Titanic to Hamilton: Look Back at the Stage Highlights of Brian d’Arcy James

The three-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday June 29.

31 PHOTOS
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James in Titanic
Brian d’Arcy James and Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party </i>
Brian d’Arcy James and Idina Menzel in The Wild Party Joan Marcus
Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James and Taye Diggs in the original production
Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James, and Taye Diggs in The Wild Party Photo by Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Julia Murney in The Wild Party.
Brian d'Arcy James and Julia Murney in The Wild Party Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
John Lithgow and Brian d'Arcy James in <i>Sweet Smell of Success</i>, 2002
John Lithgow and Brian d'Arcy James in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Brian d'Arcy James and John Lithgow in The Sweet Smell of Success.
Brian d'Arcy James and John Lithgow in Sweet Smell of Success Photo by Photo by Paul Kolnick
Brian d'Arcy James in <i>Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Brian d'Arcy James in Sweet Smell of Success Paul Kolnik
Brian d'Arcy James, Andrew Connolly and Dashiell Eaves in <i>The Lieutenant of Inishmore</i> (2006)
Brian d'Arcy James, Andrew Connolly, and Dashiell Eaves in The Lieutenant of Inishmore Monique Carboni
Brian d'Arcy James in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Brian d'Arcy James in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Photo by Carol Rosegg
Keith Carradine and Brian d'Arcy James.
Keith Carradine and Brian d'Arcy James in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Photo by Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!