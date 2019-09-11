Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Join Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron in LA Opera’s The Light in the Piazza

Performances are scheduled for October 12–20.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will make his LA Opera debut in the company's upcoming production of The Light in the Piazza, which will be presented October 12–20.

Mitchell will take on the role of Signor Naccarelli, playing opposite Tony-nominated soprano Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron as Margaret and Clara Johnson, respectively. Fleming and Cameron previously played those roles in the U.K. at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in June; the former will go on to reprise her work in Chicago and Australia.

With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.

Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate. He also received Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mitchell returned to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund.

