Brian Tarantina, Broadway and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor, Dies at Age 60

Tarantina performed on Broadway throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

Brian Tarantina, a stage and screen actor seen on Broadway throughout the 1980s and 1990s, died November 2 at age 60. His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his publicist Laurie Smith, who said he passed away at his home in Manhattan of complications from a health crisis.

Tarantina was seen on Broadway in Diane Shaffer's Sacrilege (1995), John Pielmeier's The Boys of Winter (1985), Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues (1985), and Lanford Wilson's Angels Fall (1983).

Off-Broadway, Tarantina was also seen in Wilson's play Balm of Gilead with Circle Repertory Company. Other Circle Rep credits (of which he was a member) include Charlie Schulman's The Birthday Present and John Heuer's Innocent Thoughts, Harmless Intentions.

He performed in a number of films and television shows, including roles in BlacKkKlansman, The Black Donnellys, and Gilmore Girls.

Most recently, Tarantina was seen in the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He played Jackie, an emcee at the Gaslight comedy club where the titular character performs.

Cast members from the series, including the show's star Rachel Brosnahan, took to social media to express their grief at his passing.

