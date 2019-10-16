Bright and Brave: A New Musical to Premiere at Dixon Place

The new musical by Peter Charney, Jack Saleeby, and Noah Silva is inspired by Morris B. Kaplan’s Sodom on the Thames.

Bright and Brave: A New Musical, detailing a love affair between two men in 19th-century England, will debut at Dixon Place this November. The new work is inspired by the real journals, poems, and letters of William Johnson Cory and Reginald Brett, as well as Morris B. Kaplan’s Sodom on the Thames.

Bright and Brave, which will run November 8–23, features a book by Noah Silva (What the Constitution Means to Me, Fairview), direction and music and lyrics by Peter Charney (Spring Awakening at Irondale) and Jack Saleeby (The Wizard of Oz National Tour) and is conceptualized with Natasha Cole (Common Wealth Shakespeare Co.).

The story follows Regy and Chat, first in the halls of Eton College in 1872, and then through their lives as they struggle with societal pressures, grapple with who they are, and cope with what it means to love.

The cast will be led by Trevor Carr (Disney Dreams) as Chat and lyricist Saleeby as Regy. Rounding out the company will be Taylor Rae Almonte (Motown: The Musical), Joshua William Green (Finding Neverland), Justin Glass (Grease), Justin Chevalier (The Lady Aoi), and Chris Dippel (New York Neo-Futurists).

The world premiere features music direction by Jason Belanger and choreography by Michael Persson. Elisa Galindez serves as assistant director and choreographer. Bright and Brave features set design by Roni Sipp, lighting design by Emilio Maxwell Cerci and costume design by J Nick Gonzalez and Andrew Walsh.

Visit dixonplace.org for tickets and more information.