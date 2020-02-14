Britton & The Sting Uplifts and Recharges With REVIVAL residency at Rockwood Music Hall

In honor of Black History Month, Broadway’s Britton Smith and his band launch a weekly concert series at the downtown venue.

Britton Smith, last seen on Broadway in Be More Chill, has launched a residency at Rockwood Music Hall with his band Britton & The Sting. Every Sunday for the month of February the band will play Rockwood’s Stage 2 at 9PM.

With strong roots in gospel, jazz, funk and storytelling, the funk liberation band fuses an old-school vibe with a new age groove, with the mission to support others on their way to finding their own path, people, and groove.

“I’m dedicated to using the healing properties of music to find my most authentic self,” says Smith. “Music has given me the map to challenge the chains of my traditional religious upbringing, my relationship to America as a Queer Black man and my relationship to artistry beyond booking jobs. Our aim is to affirm, uplift and recharge ourselves collectively. It gets sweaty.”

Think Southern Church tent revival meets Coachella. Britton & The Sting’s EP, Live at Nublu, captures their essence of radical community and can be found on all music platforms. Their first single “Burn,” was featured in Paper Magazine’s “Top 10 Bops to Listen to.”

In addition to his performance career, Smith uses his artistry in law and policy spaces as a Law Lecturer at Columbia Law School and as President and Co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

For tickets, visit https://rockwoodmusichall.com/.

