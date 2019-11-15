Broadcast Date Set for Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth

The concert, filmed in December 2018, will air on both PBS and BYUtv.

The 16th annual Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, will be broadcast next month.

The holiday concert, which was filmed in December 2018, will premiere on PBS in a 60-minute version December 16 at 9 PM ET. A 90-minute version will air on the family entertainment network BYUtv December 19 at 7 PM and 10 PM.

“There were exactly three programs I watched on TV growing up: The Tabernacle Choir holiday specials, Miss America, and the Tony Awards,” said Chenoweth in a statement. “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience. It is music and professionalism at the highest level—it could be a Broadway show. I have been so fortunate to perform in a lot of amazing places, but this is a Top 3 moment for me in my career and something I will never forget.”

READ: Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas Will Join The Tabernacle Choir for Annual Holiday Concerts

Chenoweth, who is back on Broadway in a limited concert engagement of For the Girls at the Nederlander Theatre, joins a 600-person strong cast composed of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square for a night of Christmas celebration through music, dance, and storytelling. Viewers will enjoy a mix of classic Christmas carols, Broadway, pop, country, classical, and Christian/gospel.

In addition to the airings on PBS and BYUtv, the special is available for purchase as a DVD or CD titled Angels Among Us. For more information, click here.

